Berlin, 15 Mar The German Government intends to “disarm” the most violent far-right, which includes withdrawing the weapons license of individuals identified as neo-Nazis and also stifling the funding sources of their organizations. “We need to strengthen our country's internal security,” said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, after alluding to the threat to peace throughout Europe posed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to estimates by the secret services of the Interior, there are some 13,800 far-right people in the country willing to engage in violence, of whom some 1,500 have a weapons license. The purpose of Faeser is to improve coordination between information gathered by German intelligence, with the police forces and the authority that manages weapons licenses to disarm these individuals. The minister intends, according to the ten-point action plan presented today, to stifle the sources of funding for so-called neo-Nazi camaraderies, groups without party structure and active only at regional or local level, but linked to each other through national or international networks. CHIEF gc/jam/jac