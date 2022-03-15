The Buenos Aires Government Will Hurdles the Senate for the Debate of the Agreement with the IMF

zzzznacp2 NOTICIAS ARGENTINAS BAIRES, DICIEMBRE 14: Fuerzas de seguridad rodean en edifici del Congfreso Nacional previo a la sesion que trata la reforma previsional. Foto NA: Pablo Lasansky zzzz

The government of the City of Buenos Aires announced that it will put hurdles in Congress for the debate on the agreement with the International Monetary Fund that will have its second chapter in the Senate, probably this Thursday.

The decision was made official by the Minister of Security and Justice, Marcelo Dalessandro during an event he shared this Tuesday with the head of government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

Dalessandro also assured that last week there were no hurdles at the express request of Vice President Cristina Kirchner, whose office was attacked by stones.









News in development