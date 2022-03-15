Tepha Loza revealed that she wrote a letter to her former partner Pancho Rodriguez after the migration problem arose.

.

Although they both had a long relationship of almost four years, let's remember that it ended in July 2020 and ended on good terms, that's why they shared the set without causing conflicts from the end to the second season of the reality show Esto es Guerra.

“We ended well. That's what matters (...) I don't want to fall in love for a long time.” She confirmed that she was culminating in romance at the time and that she was focusing on her new dessert venture.

In recent months he wanted to remain silent about what is happening in Chile, but on March 15 he mentioned it again in a report on the En boca de Todos program and revealed that he is still in contact with him.

“I had the opportunity to write a letter to you. There's a complicated situation going on, and I don't want anyone to do it. He said he was trying to keep calm for his daughters.” He said.

Likewise, he had no choice but to mention the new romantic relationship of a real boy with the blonde Chris Pichara, who stayed in his home country and met at a friend's meeting. “Jokes aside, if you give yourself the opportunity to love, I wish you all the happiness in the world.”

In recent weeks, Tepha Loza has begun to connect with the Uruguayan Ignacio Baladan, and the possibility of reconciliation. As you will remember, the model has confirmed that the love between her and Chile has ended.

