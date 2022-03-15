TAS maintains suspension of Russian teams

Madrid, 15 Mar The president of the Appeals Arbitration Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (TAS) denied on Tuesday the request made by the Russian Football Union (FUR) to suspend, for the duration of the proceedings, the execution of the decision of the UEFA Executive Committee to prevent all Russian teams and clubs participate in their competitions until further notice. This is reported by TAS itself, which states that, “as a result, the contested decision remains in force and all Russian teams and clubs continue to be suspended from participation in UEFA competitions”. The TAS also notes that “the arbitration procedure continues”, that “the parties did not agree to an expedited procedure” and that “a hearing has not yet been scheduled. The FUR has also appealed FIFA's decision to “suspend all Russian teams and clubs from participation in their competitions until further notice”, and to grant an exemption to the Polish team for the “Route B” final of the European Repechage Qualifiers for the Qatar2 World Cup, which was scheduled for 29 March 2022. The TAS will probably decide on these by the end of this week.