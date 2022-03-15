Sport Boys receives Ayacucho urged by a triumph

Lima, 15 Mar Callao's Sport Boys will host this Wednesday Ayacucho, who has one foot in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, with the hope of reinvading and advancing in the tournament. In the first leg, Ayacucho won a 2-0 victory against Boys with goals from Aldair Salazar and Uruguayan Nicolás Royón that allows them to confidently attend Wednesday's event. However, the celestial team led by Uruguayan Alejandro Apud lost their way in the Peruvian Apertura tournament and were defeated by Binacional by 2-3 last weekend. The “foxes” have called on their fans in the city of Lima, where the match will be played, to encourage their team from the eastern grandstand of the National Stadium. Sport Boys also suffered another downturn in the Peruvian Liga 1, falling 1-2 to Deportivo Municipal. But in the face of the South American event, Argentine strategist Walter Fiori assured that he will line up in the Boys a totally offensive team at the National Stadium. “We will be psyched for the return match for the Copa Sudamericana against Ayacucho FC, we will go for the victory,” forward Diego Saffadi told Radio Nacional. - Probable lineups: Sport Boys: Patricio Alvarez; Christian Flores, Junior Huerto, Luis Ramirez, Jesus Chavez; Renzo Revoredo, Mario Palomino, Edy Renteria, Eduardo Uribe; Victor Bazan, Jostin Alarcón. TD: Walter Fiori Ayacucho: Italo Espinoza; Aldair Salazar, Eric Barrios, Christian Techera, Jesus Mendieta; Juan Morales Coronado, Nicolas Royón, Minzum Quina, Hugo Magellan; Othoniel Arce Jaramillo, Edinson Chavez. DT: Alejandro Apud Referee: Ivo Mendez, from Bolivia. Stadium: Nacional de Lima Time: 19.30 local (24.30 GMT).