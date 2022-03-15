Spain defends support for women to adapt to climate change at the UN

United Nations, 15 Mar The Spanish Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, on Tuesday defended before the United Nations the importance of supporting women in areas most affected by climate change or in the processes of transition to a more sustainable economic model with specific measures. Ribera, speaking within the framework of the United Nations Commission on Women, highlighted Spain's measures in this area and stressed that the social, environmental and economic well-being of all must be guaranteed on an “equal footing”. In this regard, she stressed the need to provide “accompaniment” to women who are on the front line and who may suffer to a greater extent a difficult situation due to transformations that affect job creation in their regions. According to Ribera, they must be “privileged recipients of those tools that allow them to ensure training, qualification, employment or support for entrepreneurship”. The vice-president of the Spanish Government also advocated greater empowerment of women in companies and public institutions to ensure their participation in decisions on the response to the climate crisis, one of the main priorities set by the UN for this edition of the Women's Commission. On the other hand, within the framework of this Commission, Spain today signed a declaration with several dozen countries to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and denounce its impact on the lives of women and girls in the country. The text draws attention to attacks against civilian targets and how this is complicating their access to education and health, including essential reproductive health services. In addition, it highlights the specific risk of sexual and gender-based violence faced by displaced women and girls and echoes alleged sexual assaults committed by Russian forces. CHIEF mvs/fixed/rrt