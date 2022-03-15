Spain and Latin America boost their cybersecurity with the II STIC Conference

León (Spain), Mar 5 Spain and Latin America are promoting their collaboration on cybersecurity with the II STIC-Colombia Chapter Conference, which will be held from March 16 to 18 in Medellín, organized by the Spanish National Cryptologic Center (CCN) and the National Institute of Cybersecurity (Incibe), As reported today by Incibe in a statement, the Spanish Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence, Carme Artigas, will close this conference, which this year bears the slogan “Allies for a cybersecure Ibero-America”. The event is supported by the CSIRT Americas Network of the Inter-American Committee against Terrorism (CICTE) of the Organization of American States (OAS). Under the slogan “Allies for a cybersecure Ibero-America”, the objective of this conference is to promote and make visible the cooperation activities and mechanisms of organizations and companies in Latin America and Spain and thus strengthen cybersecurity at the international level. To this end, experts from the cybersecurity sector will give numerous presentations over three days, which all registered people will be able to follow in person and online. CHIEF 1011301 tlg/lm/erbq/acm