South Korea will send non-lethal medical and military equipment to Ukraine

Seoul, 15 Mar South Korea today announced that it will send non-lethal military equipment, such as bulletproof helmets or blankets, and medical supplies to Ukraine. The shipment, valued at about 1 billion won (about $805,500), consists of first-aid kits, ready-to-eat military food rations or tents, as explained at a press conference by South Korean Defence Ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan. Details about the shipment of the shipment “are still being debated,” Boo explained in statements collected by the Yonhap agency. Boo himself said last week that his Ministry considers that there are “limits to providing lethal weapons” to Ukraine, which is an apparent rejection of Kiev's request for arms support from abroad. The Government of Volodymyr Zelensky has requested humanitarian and military aid, including the shipment of weapons, to other countries to try to repel the invasion of the Russian army that began almost three weeks ago. South Korean media believe that Kiev would have requested anti-tank missiles, rifles, bulletproof vests and military satellite intelligence from Seoul. The South Korean Government, which has joined the European Union (EU) and G7 members in sanctioning Russia, has committed itself for the time being to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine worth some $10 million. Last month, the Ukrainian ambassador to Seoul, Dmytro Ponomarenko, in turn asked Seoul for assistance in strengthening his country's cybersecurity. CHIEF asb/ahg/amd