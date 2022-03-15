Son of outgoing leader wins elections in Turkmenistan

Serdar Berdymukhamedov, son of Turkmenistan's authoritarian and eccentric president, won the election to succeed his father at the head of the former Soviet republic, according to official results announced on Tuesday.

Berdymukhamedov, 40, won Saturday's election with 73% of the vote, said the country's Central Election Commission (CEC), one of the most isolated in the world.

Nine candidates contested the presidency of the Central Asian country of 6 million inhabitants, although few doubted that the son of the autocratic leader, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, would win the vote.

The outgoing president, who also holds the position of chief of staff and leader of the Senate, has been Turkmenistan's chief authority for the past 15 years.

The 64-year-old leader, known as the “protector” of the gas-rich country, has dominated national public life since the death of founding president Saparmurat Niyazov in 2006 and does not tolerate dissent.

In January, Berdymukhamedov announced that he would leave power to allow “young leaders” to take office, so he called for early elections.

Although the result of the vote was predictable, it took several days for the CEC to produce the result, and the chairman of the electoral management body, Gulmyrat Myradov, explained that they needed time to do “a rigorous count.”

Finally, the son failed to match the father who in the 2017 and 2012 presidential elections won was elected with 97.69% and 97.14% of the votes.

cr/bur/thm/mas/zm