Some 89,000 Britons offer to take in Ukrainian refugees

Some 89,000 people in the United Kingdom expressed interest in housing Ukrainian refugees in their homes, a day after the Boris Johnson government announced a private reception plan.

As of Tuesday morning, 88,712 people had expressed interest, the government department in charge of the program told AFP.

People who choose to take Ukrainian refugees into their homes will receive 350 pounds (456 dollars, 418 euros) per month and must commit to housing them for at least six months.

Refugee beneficiaries, who must obtain a visa, will be able to live and work in the United Kingdom for up to three years, in addition to receiving social benefits.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed nearly three million people into exile.

Criticized for its slowness and the low number of visas granted - 4,600 according to the latest figures released on Tuesday - as well as the complexity of the initial process, the Johnson government has been simplifying and expanding the program.

The executive is also working “to identify the appropriate use of seized assets” in the framework of sanctions against Russian billionaires close to Vladimir Putin in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesman said Monday.

