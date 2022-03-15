Second yacht of Russian oligarchs immobilized in Spain

Palma (Spain), 15 Mar Maritime authorities have detained on the island of Mallorca (Mediterranean) the yacht Lady Anastasia, owned by the Russian oligarch Alexander Mijeev, the second such vessel held in Spain due to the sanctions imposed on Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine. Mijeev is a senior official of an arms company affected by these sanctions. In addition to Lady Anastasia, the superyacht Valerie, which would be linked to the Russian oligarch Sergei Chemezov, of the same company, has also been immobilized in the city of Barcelona (northeastern Spain). Sources close to the operation informed Efe on Tuesday that security forces proceeded last midnight to intervene Mijeev's ship, which on 26 February suffered an attempt to sink by a Ukrainian member of the crew. Mijeev is CEO of Rostec, a state arms manufacturing consortium that supplies materials to the Russian army and the armed forces of dozens of countries. The oligarch, a man close to President Vladimir Putin, is included in the list of people around the Kremlin against whom the European Union issued sanctions. The yacht, a luxury boat of 47 meters in length, remains under surveillance in the Mallorcan marina of Port Adriano, with the ban on receiving fuel supplies. In Barcelona, the General Directorate of the Merchant Marine agreed to retain Valerie, which will remain moored until the checks on its ownership are carried out. It has the flag of the islands of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, but it is suspected that it would be linked, through a complex network of companies, to the magnate Sergei Chemezov, CEO of the arms company Rostec Corporation and very close also to the Russian president. CHIEF tar/mcm/jl/pi