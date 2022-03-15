RWE studies measures to ensure energy supply

Frankfurt, Germany, 15 Mar The German company RWE is studying measures to secure energy supply and increase the diversification of energy sources, but is opposed to a disruption of Russia's supply. RWE reported on Tuesday, when presenting its 2021 results, that it wants to boost the generation of energy from renewable sources and bring to a reserve lignite power plants that had been disconnected or were going to do so shortly. But RWE CEO Markus Krebber is opposed to interrupting Russian energy supplies to Germany because it would have “huge consequences, due to high dependency,” for households and businesses. In 2021, RWE reduced net attributable profit to 721 million euros, 31.4% less than in 2020, although turnover improved to 24,526 million euros (+79.2%). RWE AG, founded in 1898 and headquartered in Essen, controls and distributes, through its subsidiaries, electric power, gas and water mainly in Europe and North America. In Germany, RWE is the second largest energy producer after E.ON. CHIEF aia/pddp