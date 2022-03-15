Russian military and Ukrainian guards control Chernobyl and Zaporiyia

International Newsroom, 15 Mar Russian military officers control the Chernobyl and Zaporiyia nuclear power plants together with Ukrainian guards and personnel, Alexey Polishchuk, director of the Second Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik agency tonight. In his statements, Polishchuk further stated that the two power plants had returned to normal operation, and that radiation levels were also normal, “which is confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)”. The official noted that the main task is focused on “preventing the provocation of Ukrainian nationalist forces against these critical infrastructure facilities.” As reported by the IAEA, the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant today suffered a power outage caused by Russian forces, although the power could again be restored, according to data provided by the Ukrainian authorities. “Radiation levels at all nuclear power plants are at normal levels,” said the IAEA citing the Ukrainian atomic operator. CHIEF nch-cd/mmg NOTE TO SUBSCRIBERS. Agenzia Efe has temporarily suspended news production from Russia due to the threat posed to its journalists by the newly approved reform of the penal code. Efe will continue to report as far as possible from other places on this serious crisis.