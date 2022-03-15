Revocation of Mandate: PAN will denounce Morena for promotion during the ban

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 27FEBRERO2022.- Al rededor de 200 simpatizantes del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador congregaron en el Zócalo para expresar su apoyo por su iniciativa a la reforma eléctrica y a la consulta de revocación de mandato. Como parte de la manifestación, también hubo consignas contra supuestos “opositores” del mandatario, entre ellos los consejeros del Instituto Nacional Electoral (INE) y periodistas como Carmen Aristegui. FOTO: ANDREA MURCIA /CUARTOSCURO.COM

The vice-coordinator of the National Action Party (PAN) gang in the Senate of the Republic, Kenya López Rabadán, announced that a complaint against the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) will be filed with the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Electoral Crimes (FEDE).

Through her verified Twitter account, the panista indicated that the cherry party violated the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States (CPEUM) during the electoral ban regarding the Mandate Revocation consultation, as well as by using social programs for its own benefit.

He added that due to alleged “threats and abuses to the people of Mexico”, he decided that he will file the legal procedure against Morena or whoever is responsible to the Fepade; however, it should be clarified that this institution no longer bears that name, since it was reformed at the beginning of the term of office of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

“Morena violates the Constitution and uses social programs to benefit electorally! I will file a complaint with #Fepade against Morena and whoever is responsible. Enough of threats and abuses against the people of Mexico,” he wrote on his official Twitter account.

The panista shared a propaganda allegedly by Morena in favor of the Revocation of Mandate (Photo: Twitter/ @kenialopezr)

In addition, during his participation in the contramanera, López Rabadán pointed out that it was Morena who promoted constitutional reform in electoral matters, so if it is found that the Prosecutor's Office accepts the case, those responsible will face informal preventive detention.

The senator of the blue and white also demanded that this type of action be suspended immediately, since, she said, from February 4 to April 10, government actions could not be promoted; however, “we have seen government propaganda not only not suspended, but increased.”

Kenia López Rabadán indicated that the promotion of social programs for electoral benefit warrants informal preventive detention (Photo: PAN Senators)

Likewise, on the approval in the Chamber of Deputies last Thursday of the reform of government propaganda, López Rabadán called it “shameful” that it was presented and adopted an interpretation decree on what should be understood by government propaganda.

He pointed out that, once again, the Constitution was violated, which prohibits the modification of the rules governing these processes 90 days before the start of an electoral process. Before which he ruled that “Morena approved a legislative release”, which, from his perspective, seeks to be able to “cynically promote the president.”

“At Morena they know that this is illegal. We are 27 days away from the revocation of the mandate and 83 days from the elections for the renewal of governorships, deputies and mayors in six states,” he said during his participation in the Congress Canal space.

Morena presented and approved government propaganda reform in one day (Photo: Screenshot/Congress Channel)

In another different angle, the panista also referred to the Mexican Government's response to the European Parliament, noting that President López Obrador demonstrated his intolerance and hatred against the journalistic union, in addition to placing them at serious risk by stigmatizing them in the eyes of citizens.

He also presented a video in which he evidenced the Mexican president's statements against the national press, which is why Senator López Rabadán demanded that he correct his actions and stop the aggressions against this sector.

