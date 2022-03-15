Racing thrashes, remains undefeated and approaches leader River in Argentine League Cup

Racing crushed Atletico Tucumán 4-0 away, remained the only undefeated of the tournament and approached the top this Monday, at the close of the sixth date of the Argentine League Cup.

Facundo Mura (20), Carlos Alcaraz (59), Leonel Miranda (66) and Mauricio Martínez (78) scored the goals for the team led by Fernando Gago, which confidently arrives at the Avellaneda classic that will play next day against archrival Independiente.

With three wins and three draws, Racing is the only team still undefeated among the 28 of the tournament, and with 12 points on their account they came very close to River, Defensa y Justicia and Union de Santa Fe, the three leaders in Zone 1 of the League Cup.

Defensa y Justicia won an agonizing away victory over Argentinos Juniors with a goal by Tomás Galván in the 90+2 minutes, in a match played at the Diego Maradona stadium.

For Zone 2, Independiente and Central Córdoba, both of them in a discreet campaign, split points in a 1-1 draw. Colombian Andrés Roa (51) scored for 'Rojo' and Francisco González Metilli (59) scored for Santiago del Estero's eleven.

With four consecutive draws and just one win in six days, Independiente moves away from the top spots and arrives with several doubts ahead of the clash against Racing.

Here are the results of the sixth round of the League Cup:

-Friday:

Arsenal-Velez Sarsfield 0-0

Platense-Board of Trustees 1-2

-Saturday:

Hurricane-Godoy Cruz 1-3

Aldosivi-Tiger 1-0

Sarmiento-Newell’s 2-2

Rosario Central-Barracas Central 1-3

Workshops-San Lorenzo 0-1

Lanus-Colon 1-1

Union-Banfield 2-1

River-Gymnastics and Fencing 4-0

Students-Boca 0-1

-Monday:

Atletico Tucuman-Racing 0-4

Argentinians-Defense and Justice 0-1

Independent-Central Cordoba 1-1

Here are the positions in the Argentine League Cup:

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. River Plate 13 6 4 1 1 13 4

2. Defense and Justice 13 6 4 1 1 13 10

3. Union of Santa Fe 13 6 4 1 1 6 3

4. Racing 12 6 3 3 0 12 4

5. Sarmiento 11 6 3 2 1 8 7

6. Newell’s Old Boys 10 6 3 1 2 9 8

7. Banfield 8 6 2 2 2 10 7

8. Argentines 8 6 2 2 2 7 7

9. Platense 7 6 2 1 3 6

10. Saint Lawrence 5 6 1 2 3 5 7

11. Gymnastics LP 5 6 1 2 3 5 13

13. Board of Trustees 4 6 1 1 4 3 8

12. Atletico Tucuman 4 6 1 1 4 3 12

14. Workshops 2 6 0 2 4 1 5

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Students 13 6 4 1 1 11 8

2. Colon 11 6 3 2 1 9 5

3. Boca Juniors 11 6 3 2 1 8 6

4. Tigre 9 6 2 3 1 5 3

5. Hurricane 9 6 3 0 3 8 8

6. Godoy Cruz 8 6 2 2 2 10 11

7. Independent 7 6 1 4 1 8 8

8. Aldosives 7 6 2 1 3 5 6

9. Central Rosary 7 6 2 1 3 6 8

10. Lanus 6 6 1 3 2 6 6

11. Arsenal 6 6 1 3 2 7 8

12. Central Cordoba 6 6 1 3 2 5 6

13. Velez Sarsfield 6 6 1 3 2 3 4

14. Barracas Central 6 6 2 0 4 7 11

