Racing de Gago thrashes and is one point behind the lead of Zone A

Buenos Aires, 14 Mar The Racing Club led by Fernando Gago thrashed Atlético Tucumán at the end of matchday six 0-4 and was one point behind River Plate, Union and Defensa y Justicia, the leaders of Zone A of the Professional Football League Cup. Facundo Mura, Leonel Miranda, Carlos Alcaraz and Mauricio Martínez scored the goals for the former Real Madrid midfielder's team to be third and in the qualifying zone for the quarterfinals. This victory keeps the Academy the only undefeated in the tournament. On Monday he also played Defensa y Justicia, which with his 0-1 win against Argentinos Juniors became the leader along with River Plate and Union. The Falcon won thanks to a goal by Tomás Galvan, who entered in the second half, in one of the last plays of the match. The defeat left Argentinos Juniors eighth with eight points. This Monday also played a match corresponding to Zone B, Independiente-Central Córdoba, which ended 1-1. The goal for Rojo was scored by Colombian Andrés Roa. Francisco González Metilli discounted for visitors. Estudiantes, who fell to Boca Juniors on Sunday, leads with 13 units, followed by Colón and Xeneize, who have eleven. Tigre, with nine, occupies the last qualifying place for the quarterfinals. Independiente finished seventh with seven points and Central Córdoba was twelfth with six. OUTSTANDING RESULTS OF THE SIXTH DAY River Plate thrashed Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata 4-0 on Sunday, San Lorenzo won its first victory on Saturday by beating Talleres by 0-1, and Boca Juniors beat Estudiantes on Sunday by 0-1. In addition, Unión beat Banfield 2-1 on Sunday, Colón drew 1-1 against Lanús that same day and Tigre lost to Aldosivi on Saturday 1-0. CHIEF sam/msp