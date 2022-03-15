Madrid, 15 Mar Schedule of the second leg matches of the round of 16 of the Europa League that will be played next Thursday. . - Program of the round of 16 round of 16. . Thursday 17 March + Red Star (SRB) - Rangers (ESC) (Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade; 18.45. Departure: 0-3) + Monaco (FRA) - Braga (POR) (Louis II Stadium, Monaco; 18.45. Departure: 0-2) + Bayer Leverkusen (ALE) - Atalanta (ITA) (BayArena Stadium, Leverkusen; 18.45. Departure: 2-3) + Galatasaray (TUR) - Barcelona (ENG) (Ali Sami Yen Spor Komleksi, Istanbul; 18.45. Departure: 0-0) + Lyon (FRA) - Porto (POR) (Olympic Park, Lyon; 21.00. Departure: 1-0) + West Ham (ENG) - Seville (ESP) (London Stadium; 21.00. Departure: 0-1) + Eintracht Frankfurt (ALE) - Betis (ESP) (Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt; 21.00. Departure: 2-1) . - Qualified for the quarterfinals: Leipzig (ALE) due to the exclusion from the Spartak Moscow competition by UEFA following Ukraine's invasion of Russia. - The draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals will be held on Friday 18 March in Nyon (Switzerland). CHIEF apa/ea