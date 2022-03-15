Pope Francis' Unconvicted Diplomacy to Call for Peace in Ukraine

Cristina Cabrejas Vatican City, 15 Mar Why doesn't the pope mention Russia or its president Vladimir Putin when he calls for peace in Ukraine. An editorial in today's edition of the Vatican newspaper, “L'Osservatore Romano”, explains the reasons for Francis' silent and uncondemned diplomacy to “leave an open loophole” to the possibility of stopping the war. “There are those who have accused the pope of silence for not explicitly naming Putin, forgetting that in wars, the pontiffs never called the aggressor by name, not out of cowardice or excessive diplomatic prudence, but in order not to close the door, to always leave a loophole open to the possibility of stopping evil and saving lives human”, explains Andrea Tornielli. In a cover story in the Vatican newspaper, Tornielli, the editorial director of the Vatican Information, and in some way the pontiff's main spokesman, points out that in recent weeks “Francis has been the subject of some criticism by those who hoped that in his public statements he would explicitly mention the name of Vladimir Putin and Russia”. He rejects these accusations on the grounds that the pontiff's words should not “reflect the dictates of a news program”. The editorial director of the Vatican Information lists the calls that the pope has made since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stresses that “Francis also wanted to clear the field of hypocrisy of the Russian government, which insists on calling the ongoing war a 'special military operation', masking after the games of words its true and harsh reality, that of a war of aggression”. They remember from the Vatican that even John Paul II during the war in Kosovo, in 1999, never named the perpetrators of ethnic cleansing, always maintaining an open channel of contact with Serbia, nor did he name the Western heads of state who, in 2003, supported the war in Iraq based on false information about the weapons of mass destruction. Father Antonio Spadaro, editor of the magazine of the Society of Jesus, “Civiltá Catolica” and one of Pope Francis' closest advisers, explained this Monday on his social networks about the criticism: “Vatican diplomacy is clear but not publicity. It is used for knitting and sewing, not for cutting. It does not condemn religious or political leaders, so that it can continue to be of help.” “It calls for conflict resolution and, instead, condemns political or strategic elections and actions. The Successor of Peter, who in recent years has prophetically warned of the Third World War already underway, follows in the footsteps of his predecessors and stands next to the innocent, fighting evil with good,” added Spadaro. The pope who also sends messages with his gestures has sent two cardinals to the Ukrainian border - the prefect of the Dicastery for Integral Development, Michael Czerny, and the almsner Konrad Krajewski - to bring aid and support to the refugees. While, on several occasions, the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, has expressed the Holy See's willingness to help in any way possible in any form of mediation and has called on the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, to cease the attacks and ensure true humanitarian corridors. The veteran Italian “Vatican”, Marco Politi, in one of his articles published in the newspaper “Fatto Quotidiano” affirms the importance of the Vatican “staying away from the exaggerated tones of the Western media” against Russia and Putin. Well, Tornielli stresses, if the pope could do something politically and diplomatically, “it would be possible precisely because the Russian leaders know that he is not a unilateral mediator, a camouflaged agent of the West, with whom they have entered a course of apocalyptic collision”. CHIEF ccg/jgb