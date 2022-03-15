Politicians condemned the suspension of Sandra Cuevas: “That is coup”

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 14MARZO2022.- Sandra Cuevas, alcaldesa de Cuauhtémoc, asistió a los juzgados de la Ciudad de México ubicados en el Reclusorio Norte para cumplir con su audiencia tras las acusaciones de elementos de la policía capitalina de privarlos de su libertad. FOTO: DANIEL AUGUSTO /CUARTOSCURO.COM

On the afternoon of March 14, the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) announced that the mayor of the Perredist, Sandra Cuevas, would suspend her activities in the Cuauhtémoc mayor's office until March 17.

The decision was taken by the judge who is handling his case at the first hearing, as well as the separation of the charges from the four servants linked to the facts, which is of a provisional nature and will last until Thursday the 17th, the day on which the second part of the first hearing will be held.

The mayor of Cuauhtémoc was denounced for the crimes of abuse of power and theft when, on March 11, she allegedly held two officers in detention for an hour, whom she assaulted in her office in the Cuauhtémoc town hall. Although he dropped the charges of illegal deprivation of liberty.

Since then, the FGJCDMX has taken the case against her, to which the Perredista has declared on numerous occasions that it is a dirty war and political persecution against her, orchestrated by the head of government Claudia Sheinbaum for having taken the mayor's office from Morena.

Faced with this situation, the mayor declared that the measures were excessive. Similarly, various politicians, especially those who make up the Va Por México alliance (mainly PAN and PRD), have shown support and replicated the argument of political persecution against Cuevas Nieves.

The mayor of Miguel Hidalgo for the National Action Party, Mauricio Tabe, ruled through his Twitter account that the current government should stop political persecution against those who are not “part of the system.”

“The manipulation of institutions against you is very vulgar. The regime must stop the infamous political persecution against those who are not part of the system,” commented the mayor.

As for the president of the PRD Nora Arias Contreras, she supported Cuevas and indicated that “We will ensure that the process is adhered to the law and that the High Court of Justice of the #CDMX does not exceed its powers with the opposition mayors.”

For her part, the mayor of Álvaro Obregón for the blue and white, Lía Limón García, condemned the decision of the FGJCDMX. He commented that this was a violation of Cuevas' presumption of innocence, as well as that unprecedented political persecution was taking place.

“@SandraCuevas_'s suspension from office as mayor of #Cuauhtémoc shows an unprecedented political persecution. They want to recover the bad way what the people's vote did not give them, violating the principle of presumption of innocence. My full support for @SandraCuevas_”

Similarly, Fernando Belaunzaran, of the PAN, claimed that the precautionary measures imposed by the Prosecutor's Office were more than excessive and pointed out that it was a revenge by the head of government, whom he tagged in his tweet, along with Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“The suspension of @SandraCuevas_ is vile revenge for @Claudiashein, who, like @lopezobrador_, does not know how to lose. That is a coup,” wrote the panista.

The mayor denied that she threw balls with money (Photo: Twitter/SandraCuevas_)

The mayor also saw herself in the eye of the hurricane when at an event held in front of the mayor's premises, she was caught on video throwing balls at the crowd that had 500 pesos bills attached to their sides.

During a press conference, Cuevas denied this fact when it was repudiated by journalists. The mayor replied that she hadn't even seen balls, so “we're bad from there.” When he was tried to ask about the matter again, he said that they were deviating from the main issue of political persecution, “that's not where they're going to get me out.”

