Passport returned to British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratchiffe in Tehran

London, 15 Mar British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, detained in Tehran since 2016 on alleged espionage charges, has her British passport back, which has been returned to her, while a UK negotiating team is currently in the Iranian capital, a female MP revealed on Tuesday. In a message posted on Twitter, Tulip Siddiq, the British parliamentarian for the constituency of Hampstead and Kilburn - to which Zaghari-Ratcliffe belongs in London - is "very pleased" to say that "Nazanin Zaghari-Rratcliffe has had his British passport returned". The policy adds that women "continue to be in the family home in Tehran". "I also understand that there is a British negotiating team in Tehran right now. I will continue to publish updates (about this case that has both countries confronted) when they come to me," he says. The British-Iranian has been detained in Iran since 2016 on charges of conspiring to overthrow the government, charges she has always rejected. As stated today, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, for which Zaghari-Ratcliffe worked before she was arrested, when asked about the possibility of the woman's early release, her lawyer, Hojjat Kermani, said she hoped to have "good news soon", without specifying details. There has been speculation that the arrest of Zaghari-Ratcliffe is linked to an outstanding debt that the United Kingdom has had to Iran for more than forty years, when Shah Mohamad Reza Pahlavi bought 1,500 tanks worth £400 million that were never delivered.