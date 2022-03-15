Opposition mayors backed Sandra Cuevas: “The presumption of innocence was violated”

Members of the Union of Mayors of Mexico City (UNACDMX) showed their “surprise and indignation” at the precautionary measures imposed by the CDMX Attorney General's Office (FGJCDMX) against the mayor of Cuauhtémoc, Sandra Cuevas.

Through a press release, the organization opposed to the government of the country's capital indicated that these legal actions were issued “in an absurd and unjustified manner” by Judge Elma Maruri Carballo on Monday, March 14.

And it is that the measure of suspension of office was the one that most surprised the capital's mayors, since they indicated that the reason for the determination was not justified, in addition to the fact that they considered it a non-proportional measure that violated the presumption of innocence and that it “ran over” free access to work.

Sandra Cuevas was suspended as mayor of Cuauhtémoc (Photo: Daniel Augusto/cuartoscuro.com)

Faced with this panorama, UNADMX demanded that the Mexico City Council of the Judiciary comprehensively review the proceedings of Judge Maruri Carballo, as they described her work against Cuevas as a delay in the image of judges before the public.

They also called for the application of the rule of law in the capital, which would eliminate excessive judicial measures against any person. Finally, they called for the mayor's process not to be part of the political use of justice.

“It is imperative to note that the suspension is applicable only until the resumption of the hearing next Thursday. However, interests close to the capital's prosecutor's office intend to make believe that it is until the entire legal process is over”, the statement read.

Finally, they asked the population to avoid the issuance of a trial until there is a final ruling, that is, they urged to wait for all the necessary instances to be exhausted in the case facing the flag bearer of the Yes for Mexico coalition.

Sandra Cuevas attended the northern prison (Photo: Daniel Augusto/Cuartoscuro.com)

This Monday, it emerged that the mayor of Cuauhtémoc will be suspended from office until next Thursday, March 17, as was determined at the first hearing for the case against her, after being accused by two police officers in Mexico City of alleged attacks against her.

Through its social networks, the capital's prosecutor's office notified that four public servants and servants of the demarcation, including the owner, were charged with possible participation in the crimes of theft, abuse of authority and discrimination.

In the face of such measures, it also transpired that a separation of charges was ordered for the four alleged perpetrators, which is of a provisional nature and will last until the second hearing, scheduled for three days from now, is held.

Despite the fact that the judge accepted the charges against her for these three crimes mentioned above, she dropped the charges of unlawful deprivation of liberty, determining that there is insufficient evidence for them to be prosecuted for that purpose.

For its part, the defense of Sandra Cuevas requested the duplication of the constitutional term, which means that next Thursday the first hearing for the case will continue, which could mean that the precautionary measures implemented by the magistrate will be annulled.

