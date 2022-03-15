OPEC struggles to continue opening taps

Wanda Rudich Vienna, 15 Mar In war-torn energy markets in Ukraine and a resurgence of covid-19 in China, OPEC faces increasing difficulties in recovering the level of production it had before the pandemic. This is the picture presented on Tuesday by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its monthly report, where it admits great difficulty in forecasting the evolution of the world economy and, therefore, the demand for crude oil, due to “very high uncertainty”, especially geopolitical. While the effects of the coronavirus pandemic are “still being felt”, “the war in Eastern Europe has caused a change in level of economic uncertainty worldwide,” the document highlights. FIGURES IN QUESTION Projections for the world economy “change almost daily, so it is difficult to set a single figure with a reasonable degree of certainty,” says the organization. That said, he explains that he maintains his forecast of world GDP growth for 2022 at 4.2 per cent, although he warns that this estimate “will be revised and adjusted when there is more clarity on the impact of geopolitical turmoil.” Also “under evaluation” is the forecast for world crude oil demand for this year, of 100.9 million barrels per day (mbd), which would mean an increase of 4.15 mbd compared to 2021. Nor does it change the calculations made in January of what would be this year's supplies from outside OPEC, which include Russia pumping almost 12 mbd. “Russian production is expected to increase by 0.96 mbd to an average of 11.76 mbd, unchanged from the previous assessment. However, it should be noted that this forecast is subject to very high uncertainty given current geopolitical developments,” the report states. PRODUCER LIMITS The data contained in the report reveal a growing difficulty for producing countries to rapidly increase their oil supply in the event of a cut in Russian supplies. According to estimates by independent institutes, the pumping of OPEC's thirteen partners totaled 28,473 mbd last month, an increase of 0.44 mbd compared to the January level. While most countries increased their extractions, the 10 members participating in the commitment to keep their supplies low, and gradually increase them month by month, fell below their production target. Not including Venezuela, Iran and Libya, which are exempt from the commitment to limit their production, the group produced 24,140 mbd in February, 921,000 mbd less than that month's ceiling of 25,061 mbd. OPEC will meet with its allies, including Russia, on the 31st to assess whether it is moving forward with the roadmap it adopted last July in order to gradually recover, until September, the production it had before the pandemic. On paper, the plan is to increase pumping by 400,000 bd each month, but the figures released today show that most people do not have the capacity to continue to open the taps. TIGHT MARKET OPEC revised oil demand upwards last year to an average of 96.75 mbd, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.73 mbd or 6.29%. This higher than initially expected consumption has led to a reduction in crude inventories (stockpiles) in consuming nations, reflecting that the market is tighter. “Commercial oil stocks of the OECD (Organization for Cooperation and Development in Europe) decreased in January by 3.1 million barrels”, to 2,677 mb, according to preliminary data. This level covers the needs of this raw material for 59.3 days, 11.6 days less than in January 2021. PRICE VOLATILITY The strong demand also explains the sharp rise in oil prices in recent months, exacerbated by fears of a cut in European imports from Russia, a country that together with the US and Saudi Arabia is one of the three largest producers of crude oil. The barrel of European Brent crude oil, which reached almost $140 on March 6, fell by more than 7% on Tuesday and at 11.23 GMT it was sold on the London futures market at $97.72. Analysts attribute the sharp drop to signs of progress in negotiations between Kiev and Moscow to end the conflict, as well as to a new coronavirus outbreak in China. CHIEF ar/as/pddp (audio)