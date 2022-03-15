Nuggets beat 76ers in duel of MVP candidates

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Denver Nuggets' win over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday 114-110 in a fight between contenders for the Most Valuable Player.

Embiid ended up with 34 units and a grisly fall that had the Sixers holding their breath.

Jeff Green hit Embiid as he advanced to the basket 3:13 minutes from the end and the stellar center fell on his tailbone. Embiid immediately put his hand on his back, but walked off the court without assistance as they reviewed the play. Green was flagrantly fouled and Embiid made 1 of his 2 free throws to cut Denver's lead 107-106.

But Nuggets Bones rookie Hyland stole the attention of the two star centers and hit his fourth three-pointer in the fourth period so that they regained the 110-108 lead and that they kept the rest of the match. Hyland scored 21 points.

Jokic was named the MVP for the season and Embiid was a finalist. Again, the two stars are considered the favorites to win this season. Embiid started the match by leading the league with 29.8 points per game, while Jokic has 26.1 points per game. He also averages 13.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists.