North Africa's haze arrives in Portugal

Lisbon, 15 Mar The haze from North Africa arrived today in Portugal, where it covered the skies of much of the country with orange, especially in the north and center, although its effects are also visible in Lisbon. This episode, related to suspended dust from the Sahara desert that has lifted into the atmosphere by storm Celia, will be visible in Portuguese territory until this Thursday, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA). "The most visible effects are the alteration of the color of the sky, as dust is normally above the surface, although depending on its concentration they can reach lower levels with implications for air quality and possible impacts on health," says the entity. The greatest effects are visible in the interior of the North and Central regions of Portugal, although in Lisbon the phenomenon is also present, with changes in the color of the sky and a thin layer of orange dust on some surfaces.