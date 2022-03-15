Nikkei advances 0.15% due to the fall in crude oil and pending the Fed

Tokyo, 15 Mar The main index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Nikkei, advanced slightly by 0.15% on Tuesday due to the fall in oil futures and ahead of the Fed's US monetary policy meeting. Nikkei, which brings together the 225 most representative titles in the market, advanced 38.63 points to 25,346.48 wholes; while Topix, which includes the firms of the first section, the ones with the highest capitalization, added 0.79% or 14.35 points, to 1,826.63 units. The Tokyo parquet remained oscillating during the first hours of trading, with slight advances in the face of relief from the decline in the price of oil futures the day before, and setbacks to the expectation of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting that begins today. The day in Tokyo Square was marked by the moderation of local investors, pending on the one hand the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its impact on the energy sector and the global economy, as well as a possible more aggressive monetary policy by the Fed to address escalating inflation. The profits were led by the insurance sector, air transport, electricity and gas. The manufacturer of analysis equipment for chip components Lasertec brought together the largest volume of operations and rose by 2.85%. The shipping companies Nippon Yusen (NYK Line), Kawasaki Kisen (K-Line) and Mitsui OSK lost, on the other hand, 1.5%, 4.1% and 1.81%, respectively. The telecommunications giant Softbank fell by 4.17%; and the textile company Fast Retailing, which owns the clothing chain Uniqlo, fell by 4.71%. The car manufacturer Toyota rose by 2.14%, as did the technology multinational Sony, which increased by 1.09%. In the first section, 1,655 companies rose against 443 that fell, while 79 closed unchanged. The trading volume amounted to 2.79 trillion yen (21.54 billion euros).