NATO calls for possible incidents on its borders not to escape control

Brussels, 15 Mar NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Tuesday to avoid accidents and incidents that could take place in Allied territory as a result of the war in Ukraine, which is taking place near the borders of the Alliance, and urged that if they happen “they do not escape control”. The politician expressed himself this way after the expansion of fighting into western Ukraine, including a Russian attack on Saturday night on a training base located about 20 kilometers from the border of Poland, a member of NATO and the European Union (EU). In addition, in recent days there have been reports of Russian drones detected in Poland and Romania, while on March 9 another Russian-made drone from Ukraine crashed in Zagreb, after flying over Romania, Hungary and Croatia, without causing casualties. The possibility that similar incidents could result in material damage or human loss on NATO territory has raised the question of whether the Alliance would be willing to apply article 5 of the organization in that case, according to which an attack on one member country amounts to an attack on all of them, and should therefore be a joint military response. “When we see more military activities, when we actually see fighting near NATO borders, there is always a risk of incidents and accidents occurring and, therefore, we have to make every effort to avoid such incidents and accidents and, if they do, ensure that they do not escape all control and create situations really dangerous,” Stoltenberg said. At the press conference leading up to the Alliance's Defense Ministers meeting on Wednesday in Brussels, Stoltenberg added that the transatlantic organization is “very closely monitoring” airspace and “border areas around NATO.” “Our military commanders also have lines with Russian commanders to help prevent incidents and accidents and also prevent them from escaping control if they happen,” he said. In any case, he stressed that “an attack on an ally will provoke a response from the entire Alliance.” Stoltenberg noted that he cannot confirm the entry of a Russian drone into Poland, but stressed that NATO is “stepping up” airspace surveillance. “NATO's integrated air and missile defense tracked the flight path of an object that entered Romanian airspace on Sunday. In response, Romanian warplanes urgently took off immediately to investigate and the Romanian authorities and NATO are already reviewing this incident,” he said, recalling that he is also analyzing the event that ended with a crashed drone in Zagreb. In the case of that aircraft that crashed in Croatia, Stoltenberg said that the indications they have “for now” indicate “that it was not an armed drone”, despite the fact that on Sunday the Croatian Minister of Defense, Maro Banozic, reported that it was carrying an explosive charge. “The preliminary indications and information we have is that it was an unarmed drone, that it had gone off course and ran out of fuel,” he said, adding that “soon” they will have more information confirmed. He stressed that NATO's integrated air and missile defense also tracked the flight path of that aircraft. Asked about the possibility of a meeting of Alliance leaders next week, he replied that “they are able to convene a NATO summit with all NATO leaders on short notice,” but added that he could not elaborate on that. On the visit of the Prime Ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia to Kiev today, he noted that it is “important that the leaders of the European NATO Member States are closely involved with President (of Ukraine, Volodymyr) Zelensky.” CHIEF jug/mb/jac