Molina will miss the start of training with Cardinals

JUPITER, Florida, USA (AP) - The catcher of the Cardinals of San Luis Yadier Molina will be late for what could be the last spring training session.

The 39-year-old Puerto Rican will start his 19th and possibly final season with San Luis. The player who has played 19 All-Star Games and won nine Golden Gloves agreed in August to a one-year, $10 million contract.

“I have no further details that he told me a few days ago to inform me that he would be delayed due to personal problems,” said St. Louis Chief Operating Officer John Mozeliak on Monday. “I said there was no problem. I look forward to talking to him in the next few days for clarity.”

The relievers, Dominican Genesis Cabrera and Mexican Giovanny Gallegos will also be late. Cabrera had problems with his flights. Gallegos will be late due to personal problems.

The right-hander Alex Reyes, elected to the 2021 All-Star Game and with 29 saves, has had problems in man. St. Louis sent him for further testing, but Mozeliak did not want to speculate when he might return.

Reyes, 27, hope to fight for a place in the starting rotation.

Adam Wainwright returned to work, pitching in the team's first session in the bullpen in spring training. Wainwright, 40, also starts what could be his last campaign.

Nolan Arenado hit a pitch by Wainwright on the fence in right field. When his teammates cheered his home run, Wainwright stood in front of the mound, tore several leaves from the grass and threw it into the wind that struck from the right.

“He was helped by the wind,” Wainwright later said at the clubhouse. “It would have been a double.”

As he left the mound, Wainwright jokingly threw his glove at Arenado and then hugged him.

“It was exciting,” Wainwright acknowledged. “I felt like I was on stage or something. I was having fun. It was exciting. I was trying to act a little.”