Mojica: “We have the faith intact that we can qualify for the World Cup”

Elche (Alicante, Spain), 15 Mar The defender of Elche and the Colombian national team Johan Mojica said on Tuesday that the players who are part of the national team have "faith intact" that they will qualify for the next World Cup in Qatar 2022. Colombia will face Bolivia and Venezuela in the coming days, which they must win, as well as waiting for a combination of results from several direct rivals to get the ticket to the World Cup event. "It depends on us and other results, but we have a positive mentality and the ambition and hunger to be able to achieve it," the player told the media of the ilicitano club. Mojica admitted that Colombia has no margin for error and said: "We have to like ourselves as a team first so that the fans like it and achieve the qualification." "It is quite complex (the classification) due to the previous results, but we have chances and we are going to fight until the end," guaranteed the footballer, who added that defending his team's shirt in the big football event would be "to fulfill a dream and live inside it". "I hope I can continue at this level and consolidate myself to contribute every time I am called. Playing with the national team is something special and indescribable," added the defender of Elche, who admitted that he would like to have his compatriot and teammate Helibelton Palacios in the national team. "The important thing is that he is doing football merits to go. We long for the call of the national team because of the affection that I and several colleagues have for it. When needed, he will be summoned because he has shown in Elche that he is giving a good performance," he argued. Finally, Mojica said he feels the encouragement of Colombian fans, whom he thanked for supporting all the country's footballers competing in Europe. "It's nice that they are watching us and we hope to be able to show all this benefit with the national team now that crucial matches are coming for Colombia," he concluded.