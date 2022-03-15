Mixed results in the closure of Southeast Asian stock exchanges

Bangkok, 15 Mar The Southeast Asian stock markets ended the sessions on Tuesday with increases in Singapore, Manila and Ho Chi Minh City, while the parks of Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Bangok closed in red. This mixed trend comes amid the effects of the war in Ukraine, global inflation and the US Federal Reserve, which could soon decide to raise interest rates. In Singapore, the City-State Stock Exchange rose 4.01 points, by 0.12 percent, and the composite indicator Straits Times stood at 3,236.04 units. The Jakarta parquet lost 34.02 whole, 0.49 percent, and the JCI index ended up with 6,918.18 units. The Kuala Lumpur market dropped 10.03 points, 0.64 percent, and the selective KLCI ended the day with 1,557.41 units. Bangkok Square dropped 15.79 points, 0.95 percent, and the selective SET closed with 1,644.36 units. The Manila Stock Exchange gained 202.97 points, up 2.98 percent, and the PSeI composite index stood at 7,019.92 points. In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (former Saigon) closed with 1,452.74 points after rising 6.49 units or 0.45 percent.