Michel talks to Putin and urges him to stop “fratricidal” war with Ukraine

Brussels, 15 Mar The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, this Monday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to “urgently” stop his “fratricidal” war against Ukraine, in a conversation about the ongoing dialogue between the two countries. In a message on his official Twitter profile, Michel stated that in his telephone conversation today with Putin he had highlighted “the urgent need to stop Russia's fratricidal war against Ukraine.” The former Belgian Prime Minister also called on the head of the Kremlin “for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of the Russian military” from Ukrainian territory. CHIEF cat/rja/ie (More information about the European Union at euroefe.euractiv.es)