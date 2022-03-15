Medvedev is in danger of missing Wimbledon

London, 15 Mar Russia's Daniil Medvedev is in danger of missing the next Wimbledon tournament as the British Government and the All England Club are in talks to veto Russian and Belarusian tennis players if they do not demonstrate their rejection of Vladimir Putin. Medvedev is the current number one in the world, although he will lose this honor to Novak Djokovic, for at least the next two weeks after falling in the third round of Indian Wells. If the Moscow team reaches the semifinals of the next Masters 1.000 in Miami, he will win it back. However, the best racquet in the world might not participate in Wimbledon if the All England Club and the Government fail to reach an agreement to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate, under a neutral flag. “This is a very important issue because many countries do not allow representatives of Russia to compete. However, in individual sports this is more complex,” said Nigel Huddleston, UK Minister of Culture. “Absolutely no one under the flag of Russia should be able to compete. Many players have several nationalities and I'm sure they're willing to compete with some of them or under a neutral flag, but we need to go further. We need to make sure they don't support Putin and we're considering certain requirements,” Huddleston added. Medvedev would not be the only one affected by this measure, because in the top thirty in the ATP ranking there are three other Russians besides him: Andrey Rublev (7), Aslan Karatsev (22) and Karen Khachanov (26). As for the WTA, among the best in the world are Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, third in the world, and Victoria Azarenka (15), as well as Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (14) and Veronika Kudermetova (24). CHIEF msg/og