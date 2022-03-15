Manuela Gómez explained what are her plans to leave the country

Among the many plans that Manuela Gómez surely has planned for the future to carry out in her life is one she wants to do “as soon as possible”: to leave the country. In fact, on Monday, March 14, the influencer Paisa put the topic on the table from her Instagram Stories to tell her group of followers about her idea of leaving Colombia, although giving a few words of tranquility regarding the operation of her company.

“I have thought very seriously about leaving the country. Anyway, I take the job, we keep selling, I'm going to look at how I manage all the things in my life again. Obviously it's not that easy to say I'm leaving the country tomorrow because if it were up to me I wouldn't even be here, I wouldn't even go home, but hey, I have to look at how I solve the doggies thing, I have to look at how I accommodate the company again, I have to manage a lot of things to be able to leave.”

In view of all the reorganization that he has to do in his life because of this decision that he seems to have already made, Gómez stressed that these modifications will take a little time, however, he wants to leave as soon as possible.

“... But it's already in my head that I want to leave as soon as possible, so I'm going to start managing. To my customers, do not worry that the idea is to continue selling the products, we continue to sell wholesale, I am going to try to organize everything super well before leaving”, were the words that concluded the matter for the time being.

It should be remembered that, as an entrepreneur, Manuela Gómez offers beauty products, some focused on hair, others on nails, etc. On the other hand, the former star of our TV has not specified which country she would like to settle in or if she is still deciding between some destination options. Although, in view of his constant interaction with his followers, it is only a matter of time before he reveals this detail of his decision.

At the beginning of March, the influencer announced that some plastic surgeries would be performed, mainly breast and tail reduction, although this was not the only thing planned to be performed, but neither did she expand the information regarding the other interventions. However, he joked when he said: “... I'm going to operate on everything, even the buried nail that I have, I'm going to operate on everything.”

Currently, the paisa has her work focus on her company, and her followers also see her acting as an influencer. However, when Manuela Gómez began to appear in the media, she was on behalf of 'Protagonistas de Nuestra Tele (2012), a reality actor in which she played as a participant.

If you talk about the winners of that season of the reality show, these were Sara Uribe and Jhoan Álvarez. The production was presented to the public by Canal RCN.

