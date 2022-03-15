Lille, going for a miracle against the 'frozen' champion

Paris/London, 15 Mar With the same faith that has led them against the odds until the second round, Lille is pursuing the miracle of overcoming the adverse result of the first leg against the European champion (0-2), Chelsea, who is performing in the northern city at a critical moment, with their assets frozen by the measures taken against Roman Abramovich because of the war in Ukraine. The proof that no one is losing the tie is that the Pierre Mauroy stadium will fill up for the second time this season, after he did so to host PSG and 10,000 of the 48,000 seats were free in the three matches of the European group stage. The city awaits surprise before a rival in the middle of the troubled river because of the problems that its current owner is going through and in that weather they hope to strike the bell. The French champion is mired in permanent criticism, especially his offensive game, of which last Friday's duel against Saint-Etienne, in relegation positions, was a good example (0-0). Sixth in their championship, four points behind European positions and seven points away from repeating in the Champions League, the Nordists demonstrate a clear irregularity and sign a worse offensive balance than four teams that are behind in the table. The coach, Jocelyn Gourvennec, is aware that his work is being watched with a magnifying glass but says that his team “is able to overcome challenges” and that they will be “mobilized to 300%” to face Chelsea. He will have to do so without his star, Portuguese star Renato Sanches, injured in the hamstrings and whose place can be occupied by Swedish Grabriel Gudmundsson. The big question will be who will accompany Canadian Jonathan David in the attack: Turkish Burak Yilmaz or French veteran Hatam ben Arfa. Chelsea lands in this meeting at the most difficult institutional moment in its history. And the landing thing may be metaphorical, because with the club's assets frozen, the German coach Thomas Tuchel has already warned that if they can't go by plane to France due to the limitation of expenses, he will drive a bus himself. This is the reality of the 'Blues', who hope as May water that the Government will give them the go-ahead to the sale of the club in order to resume normalcy. The good news for Chelsea is that since Roman Abramovich announced his intention to sell the club, the team has not lost. Four victories in four matches, including the two meetings following government sanction, against Norwich City and Newcastle United. The uncertainty surrounding Chelsea, which has contract renewals in limbo and which may be doomed to ruin if the sale of the club does not resume, has the players worried, but committed. Especially a Kai Havertz who has scored four goals in the last three games. The German, in the face of the misfit Romelu Lukaku, has taken the reins in attack and has become the striker Chelsea has been looking for years. Its versatility and versatility are complemented by the other options that Tuchel has in attack, such as Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic or Hakim Ziyech. Tuchel arrives without heavy casualties in France, with the well-known ones of Ben Chilwell and Reece James, who has missed the last two games. If they pass the round, Chelsea will be among the top eight in Europe for the second consecutive season, something they have not achieved since the 2010/2011 and 2011/2012 seasons. With the approval of the Government to receive prizes for the competitions played, advancing in Europe is even more important than before, since this money can pass the club's survival. - Probable lineups: Lille: Jardim; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Djalo; Bamba, André, Xeka, Gudmundsson; David and Yilmaz or Ben Arfa Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso; Kanté, Kovacic; Mount, Ziyech and Havertz. Referee: Davide Massa (ITA) Time: 21.00 (20.00 GMT). Stadium: Pierre Mauroy. EFE lmpg-msg/jap