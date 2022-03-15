Lawyer for Pedro Castillo, Eduardo Pachas: “The president will talk about issues that interest the country” before the congress this March 15, 5 in the afternoon

Eduardo Pachas, Pedro Castillo's lawyer, gave an interview this morning on RPP where he assured that the president will touch on issues of public interest during his visit to the Congress of the Republic.

As is recalled, the Board of Spokespersons agreed to receive this Tuesday, March 15, the Head of State, as requested last Saturday in order to to address the Peruvians.

Given this, the president's lawyer referred to this afternoon's meeting where Castillo Terrones will have to address the Peruvians from the congress at 5 in the afternoon.

“Article 118 of the Political Constitution of Peru, paragraph 7, mentions in the last paragraph the messages of the President of the Republic except the first of them, may be approved by the Council of Ministers. Along these lines, the message that the president is going to give today at 5 pm has already been approved by the Council of Ministers and is the only requirement that the Political Constitution of the State asks for the President from Congress to give a message to the Nation. Therefore, what the president of the congress is asking for is not in accordance with the Political Constitution of the State, nor does it conform to the previous presidents, in which the presidents have gone to give their message. They are only required as a requirement that they be approved by the Council of Ministers,” said Eduardo Pachas.

As recalled, María del Carmen Alva, president of the Congress, said that Castillo Terrones had better not touch on issues related to the presidential vacancy motion.

“What I think is that when the president of the congress makes this request, she does not mention legal bases, she does not have legal norms to support them. Therefore, in the Political Constitution, anyone who can read it, points out that it only has to have the approval of the Council of Ministers that by the way the message has already been written and approved. What the President of the Republic is going to point out is what the country wants to hear in view of all the allegations that have been made against him,” said the lawyer.

“It is fortunate that the President of the Republic wants to speak to the country from the congress and he is going to give his version without any kind of coercion, without any kind of summons. He from his own right, exercising his constitutional right to opinion, will give the information to the country he wants to hear,” he added.

WHAT DID ALVA ASK CASTILLO FOR THE MESSAGE OF THIS MARCH 15?

María del Carmen Alva, asked the president to report on the issues he will touch on and invokes him not to refer to issues related to the presidential vacancy motion against him. Through a document, the president of the Congress was clear and precise with the request.

“In view of the history of the President of the Republic's attendance in Congress, he asked him to inform in advance the issues he will deal with in his message,” the document states

“Likewise, considering that a motion proposing the vacancy of the Presidency of the Republic is pending , I respectfully urge you not to refer to matters contained in that proposal,” he adds.

It is worth mentioning that when he learned that the president will be at the congress this afternoon, Pedro Castillo sent a message to all citizens.

“Tomorrow I will be in Parliament, in the first power of the State, to tell you why we came to this country, and what we are going to do for this country,” he said. He added: “I am sorry that at the same time the people continue to be tripped and the people are not heard because they have just approved the vacancy motion with something of 54 votes,” he said.

