Keys to the war between Russia and Ukraine

Russian forces continued their assault on Ukraine on Monday with attacks on Kiev suburbs and other cities, even as the two countries held a new round of diplomatic talks, which ended without substantial progress.

The conflict, which is now in its third week, continues to claim victims. Thousands of soldiers and civilians have died and the war has forced more than 2.8 million people to flee Ukraine. Some of the exhausted refugees shared heartbreaking stories about leaving family members behind, and one woman simply said, “I wish this war will end.”

Here are some key facts about the conflict:

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN AND AROUND KIEV?

Russian troops redoubled their attempts to seize Kiev on Monday, firing artillery on the suburbs, which have suffered some of the worst clashes during the stalled Russian attempt to seize the capital. A local official said that a councillor from the city of Brovary, east of Kiev, was killed in the fighting there.

Two people died when artillery hit a nine-story residential building in a northern district of the city in the early hours of Monday, destroying apartments on several floors and causing a fire. According to Ukrainian authorities, two other people were killed and seven injured after Russian forces attacked an aircraft factory in Kiev, setting off a major fire.

In an area outside the capital, Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall was injured while reporting and was hospitalized, the network reported.

WHAT HAPPENS IN OTHER PARTS OF UKRAINE?

During the night, warnings of air strikes sounded in cities and towns across the country, from the Russian border in the east to the Carpathians in the west. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office reported Monday that airstrikes hit residential buildings near the important southern city of Mykolaiv, as well as in the eastern city of Kharkiv. The explosions were also heard during the night in the vicinity of the Russian-occupied port of Kherson on the Black Sea.

The Russian armed forces indicated on Monday that 20 civilians were killed by the impact of a Ukrainian ballistic missile in the eastern city of Donetsk, in the separatist region of Donetsk. It was not possible to verify the claim independently.

According to a senior US defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to be able to testify on the Pentagon's assessment, in general almost all Russia's offensives remained stagnant on Monday after making little progress over the weekend. The official said that Russian forces have launched more than 900 missiles, but Ukrainian airspace remains in dispute and Moscow has not achieved total air superiority.

— Associated Press journalist Lolita C. Baldor in Washington contributed to this office.

WHAT IS HAPPENING TO UKRAINIAN CIVILIANS?

A senior Red Cross official said the war has become “nothing less than a nightmare” for those who remain in the besieged cities.

The Associated Press learned that a pregnant woman and her baby died after Russian forces bombed a maternity hospital in Mariupol. After the attack on the hospital on Wednesday, the woman was seen on video and photos of the PA, stroking her bloody abdomen as rescuers rushed to move her into the rubble. It was one of the most brutal moments recorded to date in Russia's war in Ukraine.

The woman was taken to another hospital, where surgeon Timur Marin said that the baby showed no signs of life after a cesarean section, and attempts to revive the mother failed.

The UN has recorded at least 596 civilian deaths, although it believes that the actual number is much higher. Ukrainian officials said that at least 85 children are among the dead.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government announced plans to establish new humanitarian aid and evacuation corridors. In an unusual sign of progress, Mariupol City Council claimed that a convoy of 160 civilian vehicles left the besieged port city via a designated humanitarian route, after many previous eviction attempts failed.

WHAT DO UKRAINIAN REFUGEES SAY?

In the Polish border town of Przemysl, the exhausted refugees said they wanted the violence to end.

Alexandra Beltuygova, a 33-year-old woman who fled Dnipro, between Kiev and Mariupol, said she spends her days crying after she left her husband and parents behind. “I want this war to end,” he said. Many of the displaced are women and children, since men between the ages of 18 and 60 are not allowed to leave Ukraine.

Anjela, 55, a refugee from Poltava who refused to give her surname, said that only a NATO intervention could end the violence. Zelenzkyy has repeatedly called on the Atlantic Alliance to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but military experts have said that is unlikely.

“I don't know when I'll see my husband. I don't know when my children will come home,” Anjela said. “I beg you, it depends only on you! Close the sky, everything else will be done by us.”

Valeria Varenko, 9, traveled from Kiev to Barabas, Hungary, with her mother and younger brother. I wanted to tell the children who were left behind to be careful not to touch any objects on the street because “they could be bombs that can hurt them a lot.”

WHAT HAS THE AP WITNESSED OR CONFIRMED DIRECTLY?

After Russian forces fired shells on a nine-storey apartment building in the Obolonskyi district of northern Kiev, firefighters worked to rescue the survivors, carrying with difficulty a wounded woman on a stretcher away from the blackened and still-smoking building.

A Russian bombing near a Ukrainian checkpoint caused extensive damage to a central Kiev neighborhood on Monday. The Ukrainian authorities said that one person was killed in the air strike and six others were injured.

Kateryna Lot said she was in her apartment while her son was doing homework online when they heard a loud explosion.

“The boy became hysterical, our windows and balcony shattered, part of the floor fell,” said Lot. “It was very, very frightening. The boy started screaming, so we took it, ran to the door and went down to the shelter.”

HOW ARE THE TALKS BETWEEN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE GOING?

A fourth round of talks took place on Monday but ended without substantial progress after several hours, according to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak. He said that the negotiators took “a technical break” and that they plan to meet again on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with him directly, a request that has not been met by the Kremlin.

WHAT HAPPENS IN OTHER COUNTRIES?

In Poland, anxiety was mounting on Monday after a Russian missile strike over the weekend in western Ukraine left at least 35 dead. The offensive, just 24 kilometers (15 miles) from the Polish border, prompted Poles to rush to passport offices and collect basic necessities in fear that the war might spread to their country.

Meanwhile, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China's foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi met in Rome, where Sullivan warned that Chinese aid to Russia would be costly. The official has warned Beijing to avoid helping Moscow evade the punishment of global sanctions.

The rulers of Turkey and Germany pledged on Monday to continue diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to give a virtual speech to the US Congress on Wednesday.