Keys to the war between Russia and Ukraine

Heavy explosions rumbled in Kiev just before dawn on Tuesday, as Russian forces intensified their bombing of the Ukrainian capital, aggravating the humanitarian crisis in the third week of the war. Officials from both countries agreed to continue their dialogue despite the fact that, for the time being, diplomacy has failed.

The data shows a devastating human cost. The number of Ukrainians who have been fleeing their country since the invasion is now over three million people, said the United Nations, the overwhelming majority of them women and children. Thousands of soldiers and civilians have lost their lives. Food and water are scarce in the besieged city of Mariupol.

An artillery shell struck a 15-storey apartment building on Tuesday and left at least one dead.

“Ukraine is on fire,” warned the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres. “The impact on civilians is reaching terrifying proportions.”

As the Russian offensive loomed over the center of Kiev, the leaders of three European Union countries headed to the battered city on a surprise visit to show their support for the nation.

Here are some key facts about the conflict:

WHAT IS HAPPENING ON THE GROUND?

The fighting over Kiev has intensified and the echo of artillery fire resounded in the city. Russia launched a series of attacks early on Tuesday that tore out windows and caused a large fire in a house west of Kiev that left at least one dead. The rescue operation was still open.

During the night, Moscow forces intensified their attacks on the north-western suburbs of the city, said the head of the Kiev region.

The explosions caused significant structural damage throughout the city: a shock wave shattered the entrance to a downtown metro station that was used as an air raid shelter and another generated a fire in the Podilsky district.

On the eve, at least four people were killed and several more were injured when Russian bombs hit the country's largest aircraft factory and a nine-storey apartment building. Their shells also destroyed a television tower in the western city of Rivne, where authorities raised the death toll to 19 on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the country, Russian forces launched dozens of new artillery strikes on central Kharkiv in the east.

At dawn, rescuers removed bodies from the rubble of housing buildings attacked in the historic center of the city and on an important avenue, a local official explained. Thousands tried to flee on evacuation trains amid chaos and destruction.

After days of relentless bombing over Mariupol, 150 cars with civilians on board managed to leave the besieged city. But hundreds of thousands of people are still trapped there as Russia resumed its offensive against the city on the coast of the Azov Sea on Tuesday.

The escalation of the military operation once again thwarted the advance of a convoy that tried to get food, water and medicine to the desperate residents. NGOs warn that a large number of people could die of hunger. The bodies are being buried in mass graves.

The Turkish authorities, for their part, expressed hope for possible and imminent evacuations and pointed out that work to open humanitarian corridors has gained urgency.

WHAT HAS THE AP WITNESSED OR CONFIRMED DIRECTLY?

Flames ravaged a residential building in the Svyatoshynskyi district of western Kiev, while rescuers rushed to pull people off the stairs and put down the flames.

A dense layer of black smoke dominated the environment. A firefighter present at the scene confirmed that one person died and several others were rescued alive, although he pointed out that people were still trapped inside. A young woman was crying outside the burnt building and the residents, shocked, assessed the damage.

“People are dying, and the worst thing is that children are dying,” said Andriy, a firefighter displaced to the scene who identified himself solely by name before re-entering the burning building.

The burden of war continues to fall on the most vulnerable. More than a million children have left the country and many more are displaced within its borders.

Pasha Bychkov, 10, said her family fled the country's second nation, Kharkiv, after a bomb hit their building.

“We don't want to go back there,” said Pasha from Lviv, where he returned to school on Monday.

WHAT ABOUT DIPLOMACY?

Despite the fact that Russian and Ukrainian officials have positively evaluated the ongoing talks, they have not yielded any progress.

Ukrainian negotiators are scheduled to meet again on Tuesday with their Russian counterparts after a short break. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, described the previous round as “good” but did not offer any further details.

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin later called the negotiations “difficult”.

Leaders from all over the world were involved in a barrage of diplomatic activity.

Prime Ministers from Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia were traveling to Kiev on Tuesday as part of a European Union mission to show their solidarity with the country.

His Israeli counterpart, Naftali Bennett, continued his mediation efforts on Monday with telephone conversations with Putin and Zelenskyy.

The United States said that Russia will have to show signs of de-escalation to demonstrate its goodwill. The invasion has led US security circles to consider increasing Washington's military power in Europe to a level never seen since the Cold War.

AND WHAT ABOUT SANCTIONS?

The world powers have continued their efforts to punish Moscow.

Britain announced that it will ban the export of luxury goods to Russia, including fashion and art pieces, and increase tariffs on Russian products such as vodka within its latest round of sanctions.

Japan's government said it froze the assets of 17 other Russian politicians and tycoons and their families to put pressure on Moscow. In total, their sanctions reach 61 people.

The European Union, for its part, announced that it approved a fourth round of sanctions to further isolate Russia and reduce its resources.