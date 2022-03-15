Karelim López allegedly denounced pressure from an emissary of Aníbal Torres to change his testimony

The lobbyist and aspiring effective collaborator, Karelim López, reportedly denounced, in the extension of her demonstration before prosecutor Luz Taquire, pressures on the part of the Government. In addition, he would have said that he received the visit of an “emissary” from the president of the Council of Ministers, Anibal Torres, on Tuesday, March 8.

This was pointed out by journalist Américo Zambrano on his Twitter account, citing sources from the weekly Hildebrandt in his thirteen.

In addition, he states that, according to Karelim López, Premier Anibal Torres' alleged “emissary” had handed him “the draft of a document, urging her to denounce prosecutor Luz Taquire and senior prosecutor Rafael Vela”

“The 'emissary' of Premier Torres, according to Karelim López, promised her that if she denounced the prosecutors of money laundering, her case would go to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, where in about six months she would be left out of the investigations,” the journalist adds in the tweet shared by the weekly newspaper.

For its part, on the Twitter account of Panamericana TV's Panorama program, it is added that, in the document stating that he should denounce prosecutor Taquire and Rafael Vela, he also asked him to resign his lawyer, Caesar Nakasaki.

The document would be delivered to the prosecutor at the next stage scheduled for March 15.

