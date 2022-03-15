“It's persecution against the opposition”: Margarita Zavala defended Sandra Cuevas after suspension at Cuauhtémoc

On the afternoon of this Monday, March 14, it transpired that Sandra Cuevas, mayor of the Cuauhtémoc for the National Action Party (PAN), will be suspended from office as of Thursday 17, this in connection with an investigation against her for the charge of aggression.

As a result, the mayors, legislators and other militants and supporters of the so-called political opposition condemned the judicial determination and assured that it is a persecution orchestrated by Morencia Nacional (Morena) and the promoters of Q4.

Margarita Zavala came out in defense of Sandra Cuevas (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Such was the case that Margarita Zavala, federal deputy of the albiazul, ruled that this goes beyond the particular case of a person and that it is rather the particle of a greater objective, which is to put pressure on the opposition, so through her official Twitter account she posted:

Regarding the determination of the judge dealing with the case, Cuevas Nieves specified that she has not yet given her statement and will do so until Thursday at 08:00 hours (central Mexico time); however, “the judge considered it necessary to impose some 'precautionary measures for the next 3 days'”:

Sandra Cuevas threw balls with 500 pesos bills during an event at the Cuauhtémoc mayor's office (Photo: Twitter/ @rochaperiodista)

1.- Sign attendance

2-. Request authorization to leave the country

3.- Suspension of activities

This confirms that, on a temporary basis, the mayor of one of the most important districts in Mexico City will be left out of the local public administration. Also, in another tweet, the graduate of the Universidad del Valle de México (UVM) said that on March 11 she presented the video detailing the events that occurred in the Cuauhtémoc mayor's office facilities on February 11. “With this solid test, I am calm and confident that everything will work out in my favor,” she said.

According to the statements of the police chiefs of the Auxiliary Police who lodged complaints against Sandra Cuevas, both went to the mayor's office earlier this year, where they were attacked by the official and some of her collaborators.

Sandra Cuevas will have to answer to the judiciary for alleged attacks (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The uniformed men assured that they were not allowed to leave the premises, besides that they were secured their communication radios and were intimidated by the official, after which they decided to press charges against them.

For her part, the mayor assured that these accusations are a montage by the authorities of Mexico City, who seek to destabilize her administration because she is part of the opposition.

However, this is not the only scandal in which Cuevas Nieves was involved, as the mayor could also appear before the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) of the local Congress of Mexico City due to the incident in which she threw balls with 500 pesos bills from the balcony of the Cuauhtémoc mayor's office during a popular event.

The hearing proposal was presented by deputies from Morena, who assured that the appearance was requested not only because of the event that took place at the “Civic Festival” held on the esplanade of the mayor's building, but also because of the alleged diversion of resources to promote its image.

KEEP READING: