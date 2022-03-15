Italy, Colombia's largest import partner, ahead of Spain

Rome, 15 Mar Italy imported goods worth 877.3 million dollars (about 798 million euros) from Colombia in 2021 and became the European country that bought the most from the Latin American country, even ahead of Spain, explained today the Colombian ambassador to Italy, Gloria Isabel Ramírez. Italy imported from Colombia mainly mining (63%) and agri-food (33%), and the rest were fashion, chemicals and other industries; while Spain bought goods from Colombia worth around 700 million dollars (636 million euros), of which 46% were mining and another 46% agri-food. In this way, Italy imported 25% more from Colombia than Spain. Specifically, Colombia sold goods from the mining sector to Europe, especially oil, gold and coal, the latter “strategic in the face of the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine”, while the agri-food sector highlighted bananas, coffee and palm oil, “which does not represent any kind of deforestation,” Ramírez stressed. Colombia's trade balance with Italy recorded a surplus of $314 million (some 285 million euros) in 2020 and 26.4 million dollars (24 million euros) the following year, a change that left behind the “traditionally negative” trend and that “has been achieved thanks to the work carried out by the institutions”, he celebrated Ramirez. At the event held this Tuesday in Rome to explain these data, the new campaign promoted by the government agency ProColombia, responsible for promoting tourism and foreign investment in Colombia, was also presented, which wants to present the country as a “sustainable tourist and economic destination”, described its president Flavia Santoro. It also aims to “attract investment, fill the world with high-quality and sustainable Colombian goods and services and to attract tourists to this country”. With this initiative, the government and its embassies hope to reactivate tourism and attract Italians and Europeans to discover the country and its six “mega regions”, including the Amazon, the Pacific and the “coffee triangle”, among others. “Colombia is a country that allows us to have a great diversity of tourist, commercial and gastronomic proposals,” stressed Santoro, who highlighted new experiences such as coffee tourism and thermal tourism, which are booming. To recognize the country's gastronomy, the Procolombia association awarded Colombian chef Juan Camilo Quintero, the youngest foreigner to receive a Michelin star in Italy, as the country's brand ambassador. CHIEF ACD/LSC/ADS (photo)