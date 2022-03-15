Italian bank UniCredit studies whether to leave operations in Russia

(Update the EC2550 with an official release) Rome, 15 Mar Italy's second bank, UniCredit, considers the geopolitical risks arising from the war in Ukraine to analyze the cessation of operations in Russia, where it operates with 4,000 employees and some 70 branches. UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel said today in a digital meeting with US financier Morgan Stanley that UniCredit is “completing an urgent internal assessment of the impact and consequences of an exit” from Russia, but that it is not a decision to be taken lightly, according to a statement from the Italian entity. “It would be very easy to say that UniCredit is leaving Russia (...), but divesting a bank that employs more than 4,000 people and serves more than 1,500 companies, 1,250 of which are European, and facing a shock that could reach 7.5 billion euros, cannot and should not be done overnight,” he said. “My main task is to ensure the overall stability of our bank and our ability to serve our communities across Europe,” he added. The Italian bank reported a week ago that at the end of 2021 its Russian subsidiary UniCredit Bank Russia had a self-financed credit position of 7.8 billion euros, an RWA (risk-weighted assets) ratio of 9.4 billion euros and a net worth of 2.5 billion euros. He also pointed out that, in an extreme scenario, in which all his exposure was lost, the impact on UniCredit's CET1 ratio at the end of 2021 (15.03%, which deducts the dividend earned in 2021 of 1.2 billion euros) would be around 200 basis points and would not fall below 13%. UniCredit shares accumulated a 36.07% drop over the past 30 days as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. CHIEF lsc/fp