Instituto Cervantes supports the International Writers Congress in Puerto Rico

San Juan, 15 Mar The Cervantes Institute announced its sponsorship of the First International Writers' Congress to be held in Puerto Rico next April, the organization of the local event reported on Tuesday. The cultural competition, which will feature authors from Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Spain, Mexico, Peru and the Dominican Republic, will take place from April 5 to 7. The congress — dedicated to Norberto González, a vital figure in the world of books in Puerto Rico and who died last year — will be attended by Argentina's Marcelo Lujan, Spaniard Rosa Montero, Mexican Guillermo Arriaga and Puerto Rican Eduardo Lalo. Other writers participating include Pilar Quintana (Colombia), Karla Suárez (Cuba), Chiqui Fabregat and Javier Sagarna (Spain), Ivan Thays (Peru), Mayra Santos Febres, Mayra Montero, Tere Davila, José Borges, Arlene Carballo, Luis Negrón and Magali García Ramis (Puerto Rico) and Pedro Antonio Valdes (Republic of Spain) Dominican). Meanwhile, Helena Sampedro (Puerto Rico) and José Manuel Fajardo (Spain) will present keynote lectures, workshops and round tables at the event that will be held at the Center for Fine Arts in Caguas, a city near San Juan. As part of the writers' meeting, several of them will visit university campuses on the island to share their experiences with students. The visits from Sagarna to the UPR, Humacao site (east) on 4 April at 10.00 (14.00 GMT) and that of Quintana to the UPR, site in Río Piedras (San Juan), on 6 April at 11.30 (15.30 GMT) have already been confirmed. The Cervantes Institute has two headquarters in Spain, one in Madrid and the other in Alcalá de Henares, and was created in 1991 to attend to the linguistic and cultural heritage that is common to Spanish-speaking countries and peoples. The organization, present in 88 cities, will receive the conferences that WIPR — the Government channel — will broadcast to 45 countries for the benefit of those interested in expanding their knowledge of this subject through their libraries, as detailed in a statement. CHIEF jm/lll