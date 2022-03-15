Immigrant arrests increase in February with nearly 165,000

Washington, 15 Mar The Border Patrol carried out 164,973 arrests of undocumented immigrants in February, an increase of 6% over the previous month and 73% over February of the previous year, the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) reported Monday The federal agency explained that “the large number of expulsions during the pandemic has contributed to a higher than usual number of migrants who attempt to cross the border several times.” “This means that the total number of encounters exceeds the number of individuals arriving at the border,” he explained. The number of undocumented immigrants detained by CBP nationwide in February was 116,678, a 2% increase over catches in January. Thirty percent of arrests involved a person who had already been detained at least once in the previous 12 months, which is compared to an average recapture rate of 14% between fiscal periods 2014 and 2019. At least 126,150 arrests (76%) involved adults making the voyage alone, indicating an 11% increase over January, CBP added. And at least 91,500 arrests (55% of the total) led to procedures that led to the expedited expulsion under controversial Title 42, a health standard that then-President Donald Trump resorted to two years ago, and which is still used by his successor President Joe Biden. The number of arrests of underage immigrants traveling alone rose by 37 per cent in February and reached 12,011 captures compared to 8,760 in January. On the other hand, the monthly operations report reflects “the continued economic recovery after the pandemic” and the agents' processing of more than 2.8 million freights in legal trade valued at more than $236 billion, said Chris Magnus, director of CBP. CHIEF jab/ims