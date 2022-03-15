HRW denounces “brutal display” of abuse in Saudi Arabia for execution of 81 inmates

Cairo, 15 Mar This week's execution of 81 prisoners by Saudi Arabian authorities constitutes a “brutal display” of the Arab country's monarchy's “autocratic rule”, the largest mass execution in years in a country where “the criminal justice system makes it very unlikely that convicted prisoners have ever had a fair trial”. This was denounced in a statement on Monday by the organization Human Rights Watch (HRW), which regretted that this mass execution occurred despite Riyadh's “recent promises” to limit the use of the death penalty. Saudi activists cited by HRW reported that 41 of those executed belong to the Shia minority, a group that suffers historical and violent discrimination by the Riyadh government. Michael Page, HRW Deputy Director for the Middle East, further indicated that Saudi Arabia's “shocking callousness” in the treatment of this minority is compounded in this case by the fact that “many of the families discovered” the execution of their loved ones when they had already occurred and through the media. The Saudi government reported on the 12th of these executions, most of which were of Saudi citizens, although it also affected some Yemenis and one Syrian. They indicated that the executions are linked by Saudi justice to the terrorist group Islamic State, but also to Al Qaeda and even to the Yemeni Houthi Shiite movement, which Saudi Arabia is fighting in that neighbouring country and which it regards as a terrorist organization. But among the crimes committed by the convicted that he lists in a general way are those of kidnapping, rape, robbery, armed robbery, covering up persons wanted by justice or inciting sedition. All those convicted, always according to the Ministry of the Interior, “were tried in Saudi courts, in trials supervised by a total of 13 judges in three separate stages for each individual” and their convictions were upheld by a court of appeal. According to HRW, only three of the 41 Shiites executed were executed for crimes of murder, while others were for crimes such as “obstruction of arrest” or “inciting conflict and spreading chaos.” The New York-based organization also reported that in at least five of the cases it was able to analyze, trials were marked by violations of due process, including the fact that all convicted persons reported being tortured during interrogations and that their confessions were forcibly extracted. In the heat of these executions, HRW also denounced that Saudi Arabia employs a “deliberate strategy” to wash its image as a “persistent human rights violator”, using billions of dollars to organize global events with celebrities, artists and athletes to “whitewash its poor human rights record and divert efforts to hold its leadership accountable for these abuses”. “International celebrities seeking to benefit from the Saudi authorities' efforts to wash their bloody reputation should consider this latest parody of justice, the mass execution of 81 people and wonder if it's really worth it,” Page said. Last year, Amnesty International assured in its annual report that Saudi Arabia, an ultra-conservative Muslim country whose justice is based on the Quran and Islamic law, executed 27 people in 2020, a considerable reduction from 184 the previous year. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, condemned these executions and denounced that many of the sentences had been handed down in trials without due process. Executions in Saudi Arabia are carried out by saber decapitation. CHIEF amr/pi