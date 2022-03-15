Heavy explosions in Kiev due to Russian attacks, according to Ukrainian media

Lviv (Ukraine), 15 Mar Heavy explosions were heard this morning in Kiev, according to Ukrainian media due to new Russian air strikes, with no casualties reported so far. According to the Ukrainian agency Ukrinform, on the night of March 15 “there was a new air strike against Kiev, after which explosions were heard in several districts of the capital.” The media cites at least 4 explosions and publishes photographs of a burning residential building. Earlier, according to channel Ukraine 24, several explosions had been heard in the western neighborhoods of the city, according to this channel due to the impact of missiles. According to this station, air sirens were also heard this morning in Odessa, in the south of the country, and Uman, in the center. CHIEF int-lab/HMA