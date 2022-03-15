Hard picketers threaten to make a camp in downtown Buenos Aires: what are the claims

“If there is no answer there is camp.” That's the picket unit's slogan for today at 14 o'clock. If until that time the Ministers of Social Development, Juan Zabaleta and of Labor, Claudio Moroni, do not “provide concrete solutions” to a battery of demands, what will begin as a mobilization in front of the historic Public Works building, located in the heart of Buenos Aires, will be transformed into a deployment of hundreds and hundreds of tents on Avenida 9 de Julio.

It is very likely that the threat will be transformed into action: Alberto Fernández's government cannot or is not willing to grant most of the demands that have been formalized, at least since last year, through several petitions, by the forty social organizations linked to leftist parties and opponents of the All Front.

Among the main demands are that the Minimum Living and Mobile Wage should be raised from 32,000 pesos to 64,000 pesos, that is, an increase of one hundred percent; the “openness of social programs, such as Empowering Work, or their universalization”, that is, in the words of Eduardo Belliboni, leader of the Workers' Pole, “for all who need it, as was the case with the IFE (Emergency Family Income)” and “improved food assistance and freedom of choice of beneficiaries”.

Eduardo Belliboni, the referent of the PO, understands that the agreement with the IMF “will destroy hundreds of thousands of jobs”

Added to the rosary of demands is the creation of one million genuine jobs through the revival of public works. “None of this is going to happen - the picketero activist understands - because we understand that the International Monetary Fund plan agreed by the Front of All and Together for Change will deepen social misery and hit retirees and workers.” For that reason, from the Picket Unit they call “to fight together against the adjustment and the inflationary blow that is now destroying the pockets of the workers and the most vulnerable classes”.

The measure will be the start of a series of mobilizations, road blocks, bridges and accesses throughout the country that was voted on last Saturday in the plenary held in Plaza de Mayo by the country's main picket organizations.

The rally began on Friday and was attended by more than 3,500 delegates from all provinces. Among others, there were movements such as the Workers' Pole, MTR Votamos Luchar, MAR, M29, Bloque Picketero, MTR 12 de Abril, Front of Organizations in Struggle (FOL), Resistance Front and the Dario Santillán Popular Front, among others.

“The fight plan begins on Tuesday with a picket camp on July 9,” they voted on Saturday, with Casa Rosada as the backdrop, and if no last-minute management happens, the colorful camp will happen and transform CABA into the “city of furies”.

Tomorrow, a march to the Ministry of Labour was set up, for March 31 mobilizations and roadblocks were voted on throughout the country, and if there is no response either, another camp in front of the Zabaleta offices, but this time, for 48 hours. As a fourth measure, it was decided to “prepare for the construction of a great federal march”.

Juan Zabaleta, the Minister of Social Development, received several times the leaders of the Picketera Unit but a stable agreement was not reached “they are extortionists”, they accuse from the official's surroundings

That is the “minimum” calendar. It marks the agenda of social movements not aligned with the All Front, at a time when the central administration is rushing the approval of the agreement with the IMF in the Senate of the Nation. The restructuring of the debt of more than 40 billion dollars already had half a sanction in the Lower House last week.

Last year, and at the beginning of this year, Zabaleta or its main officials received on several occasions delegations from social movements that are not referenced in the Casa Rosada, such as Somos Barrios de Pie and the Evita Movement. The talks, coffee and mineral water in between yielded no results. According to those close to the Minister of Social Development, because “the extreme positions of the picket left prevent consensus, street cuts are their business and we are not going to let ourselves be extorted,” they say.

“Today, reality shows us that we are a long way from getting those who have access to Empower Work to enter formal employment. This situation will worsen after the agreement with the IMF. Minister Zabaleta's statements about the non-opening of the program are part of the recipes that the Fund is already dictating”, Silvia Saravia, Barrios De Pie National Coordinator, said to Infobae Silvia Saravia and adds: “Faced with this difficult situation, today we will hold a camp in the Ministry of Social Development of the Nation, and on Wednesday we will we will mobilize the Ministry of Labour for the meeting of the Wages Council. The decision of a large part of Juntos for Change and the All Front to vote together for the agreement with the IMF is what will henceforth condition what happens to the population. We are already seeing the increase in naphtha, the increase in food. That is the most obvious adjustment.”

The route of today's picket cuts and mobilizations throughout the country

Saravia and Belliboni agree that “if interest rates are raised, as proposed by the IMF, it will have a direct impact on credit, whether for housing or for production”.

“Faced with this situation, we find it very difficult that there is a prospect with genuine job creation as it really takes to get out of the pit where we are. The story is not consistent with reality,” Saravia says. The referent of the PO puts the emphasis on the agreement with the IMF again. He understands that, far from reviving the economy, “it will destroy hundreds of thousands of jobs”.

