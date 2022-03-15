Griezmann said, “I wanted to show you that I am here.” I say that.

“I wanted to show him that he was here,” said Antoine Griezmann, a French striker at Atletico Madrid, after helping him score a winning goal against Manchester United 1-0 on Tuesday.

Griezmann told the Movistar+ platform, “Today I wanted to show that I was here to help the team and I played a very good match, both in defense and in offense.” I said that.

The French striker, who recently returned from a long injury, helped Renan Lodi's goal to reach Atletico in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“We did a lot of work defensively, and Jan (Oblak) stopped very well by two or three people. It's the way to go.” The French striker added.

Griezmann said, “I saw the Atleti very strong, robust and compact. I am very happy to be able to play this match and to be here.”

gr/mcd