Germany and Turkey demanded that Russia cease fire in Ukraine “as soon as possible”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey, March 14, 2022. Guido Bergmann/BPA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked Russia on Monday for a ceasefire in Ukraine “as soon as possible”.

“We fully agree that there must be a ceasefire as soon as possible,” Scholz said during his first visit to Turkey as head of the German Government.

It has also called for safe corridors for civilians to move immediately. On the other hand, he indicated that “with every day, with every bomb, Russia moves further away from the circle of the world community that we form together.” The German Chancellor has stressed that Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are beyond doubt.

For his part, Erdogan stressed that Turkey will “firmly continue efforts for a permanent ceasefire”. The Turkish president added that his country and Germany agree that diplomatic efforts must continue and together they have asked the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to “reflect”.

On the other hand, the Turkish president has indicated that Ankara and Berlin are “determined” to increase their bilateral trade volume to 50 billion dollars (more than 45 billion euros), according to the Turkish news agency Anatolia.

ERDOGAN DOES NOT RULE OUT BUYING MORE WEAPONS FROM RUSSIA

The President of Turkey is not ruling out new arms purchases from Russia, although he has assured that “it is too early to make a statement about it and we must see what the future holds”. He said this during the meeting with the German Chancellor in Ankara, as stated by DPA.

Ankara has been a mediator in the Ukrainian conflict and maintains close relations with Ukraine and Russia. Last week, the country convened a meeting with both sides of the conflict for the first time since the war began.

(With information from Europa Press)

