From Oswaldo Sánchez to Maribel Dominguez: who will enter the Hall of Fame in 2022?

Throughout the history of football, various figures have emerged that have become famous for their skills and skills with the ball, and that is why the International Football Hall of Fame was responsible for recognizing and immortalizing the protagonists of their achievements in the courts.

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, the 10th Awarding Ceremony of the Hall of Fame will be held. After the award was suspended for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's activity will resume to award 10 generations of former football players and coaches.

The Hall of Fame of this edition hosts national and international figures, including Ronaldinho, Raúl González, Oswaldo Sanchez, and Maribel Dominguez. Due to the postponement of the event due to the health crisis, the names that will participate in the international exhibition correspond to the 2020 generation.

The event is divided into four categories: national, international, dean (a section where important characters are awarded in football) and women.

The winners of the category of national football figures are:

Oswaldo Sanchez: The Mexican goalkeeper, also known as San Oswaldo, played when he officially retired from 1993 to 2014. He played for several clubs in Liga MX, such as Atlas, America, Chivas, and Santos Laguna.He was also the goalkeeper of the Mexican national team.He is currently working as a sports analyst for TUDN.

Antonio Carlos Santos: He was the figure of an American club in the 80s because he won a total of eight national and international championships with Las Aguilas. The midfielder came to Mexican football in 1987 and went to Portugal in 1992. The black man, as is known, returned to Mexico in 1933 and played until 2000.

Pablo Larios: A former Mexican goalkeeper who died in January 2019. His dangerous technique of obtaining the ball earned him the nickname Archer of the Jungle. He made his debut at the Atletico Zacatepec Club in 1980. He won the second runner-up in Cruz Azul in 1987 and 1989.

In the international category, there are:

Raúl González (Raúl González): The former Spanish striker wore a Merengue shirt for 16 years with Real Madrid, so in his eyes the eternal captain accumulated a total of 741 official matches against Real Madrid during his career as a player, making the most matches with the people of Madrid.

Fabio Cannavaro: He played as a central defender and his greatest strength was the air game. That's why fans nicknamed him Muro di Berlin (Berlin Wall). He played for clubs such as Naples, Juventus, and Real Madrid.He was the world champion of the German Italian national team in 2006, and won the Ballon d'Or award for the best player and Ballon d'Or in FIFA in the same year.

Ronaldinho (Ronaldinho): He is one of the best strikers in Brazil, and his ability to play the ball and the acrobatics he did surprised football fans. He played in clubs such as Barcelona, AC Milan, and even entered the Queretaro club of Liga MX.Controversial Although he is a person with room, he is widely recognized internationally for his outstanding career.

Roberto Carlos: World champion and Olympic medalist of the Brazilian national team. He is considered one of the best wingers in the history of football. He is also a historic Real Madrid player with many careers in Spain.

The following are recognized in the Dean's section:

Jesús del Muro (Jesús del Muro): Former Mexican footballer and current technical coach stood out as one of the best central defenders in national football.He was the absolute player of Tri because he participated in the World Cup editions of 1958, 1962 and 1966.

Vicente Pereda: He spent his entire sports career at the Toluca club from 1960 to 1976, which is why fans named him a big demon. He was a champion from 1966 to 1967, 1967 to 1968, and 1974 to 1975

I said this: His name was Waldir Pereira. He was a Brazilian midfielder known for his elegance in scoring goals. She was part of a historic Brazilian team that was chosen as champion at the World Champions in Sweden in 1958 and Chile in 1962.

Finally, it is the following that are recognized in the category of women:

Pia Sundhage (Pia Sundhage): Former footballer and current head of women's technical team for Brazil. He excelled in Swedish football at a young age because he showed what he could do at the age of 15. As a coach, she was named the best female coach in FIFA 2012.

Maribel Dominguez: Also known as Marigol, she was one of the pioneers of Mexican football. He played for women in Barcelona. In Tri, he earned a historic qualification for the Mexican national team at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games. She is currently the coach of Mexico's U20 team, and has already participated in the 2022 U20 World Cup.

