Francis Kéré, through his buildings

"For me architecture is a service to humanity". This is how resounding the brand new Pritzker Prize 2022, Francis Kéré, was shown in an interview with Efe in 2018 on a visit to Madrid for the presentation of an exhibition. A phrase that is reflected in each of his projects. Here are six of the most prominent ones: — PRIMARY SCHOOL IN GANDO (BURKINA FASO, 2001) His first project was to build a school in his hometown of Burkina Faso, which Kéré had to abandon when he was just 7 years old in order to be the first child in his community to attend school. It was a classroom without ventilation or light, which is precisely what is left over in this example of its simple, effective and nature-friendly architecture. A rectangular floor plan with a raised roof that facilitates air circulation. And narrow, elongated windows protected by coloured wooden shutters run through the two longitudinal facades of the building, allowing air currents to be created, something essential for the hot climate of Burkina Faso. — HEALTH AND SOCIAL WELFARE CENTER IN LAONGO (BURKINA FASO, 2014) Again a cantilever roof in eucalyptus wood in this brick and laterite building composed of three units interconnected through courtyards and with the facades lined with square windows at different heights that provide flows of light at all hours of the day inside. In addition to allowing both patients and healthcare professionals to enjoy the views from the outside. — SERPENTINE PAVILION, LONDON (2017) A spectacular temporary circular pavilion in indigo blue with a wooden cantilever roof in the shape of a cone with a hole in the center that is supported by a rainwater collection system. Installed in Kensington Gardens, in the heart of London, it is a symbol of African colors due to its blue walls and the tree-like shape of the building, inside which wooden banquettes have been arranged in tribal style. — SARBALÉ KE, CALIFORNIA (USA, 2019) A spectacular and colourful design in the form of traditional Indian tents that Kéré designed for the Coachella Festival and whose name translates as "The House of Celebration" in the Bissa language, the architect's mother. He was inspired by the baobab, a tree revered in his land for its medicinal properties, to design these tents in blue, orange, pink and red, built of steel and wood with triangular panels. A complex made up of three very tall shops and around them others of different sizes. — XYLEM, MONTANA (USA, 2019) Another tree-inspired building, in this case the Tuguna, typical of Burkina Faso and widely used in construction. Clean pine logs are almost the only structural element of this original building that is part of an art center located in an imposing natural setting near the Beartooth Mountains. Groups of clustered trunks that are suspended form the roof of this kind of open pavilion supported on a hexagonal structure and seven steel columns, with benches with curvilinear lines also built with logs. From the air, the image of Xylem is simply spectacular. — NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF BURKINA FASO (UNDER CONSTRUCTION) The new headquarters of the National Assembly of Burkina Faso, commissioned after the destruction of the Parliament building during the 2014 revolts, features a pyramid-shaped main building with a half-timbered façade that lets in light and gardens on the upper roof. The architect's idea is that it should not only be a place for political debate, but also for social gathering, so the complex includes gardens with native flora, spaces for exhibitions, patios, a monument in honor of those who lost their lives under the old regime and even areas to establish food stalls.