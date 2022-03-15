Former President Fujimori was discharged after overcoming a heart condition

Lima, 14 Mar Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) was discharged after overcoming a heart condition that forced him to be admitted to an emergency clinic in Lima two weeks ago, although he will continue to be treated for pulmonary fibrosis that also affects him, his eldest daughter, Keiko, reported Monday. The leader of the opposition party Fuerza Popular said, in a message on Twitter, that her father will continue to treat her ailments in the Lima police station prison where he is serving a 25-year prison sentence for crimes against humanity. “My father was discharged today from the Centenario Clinic to continue his treatment in the Barbadillo prison. On the day he was taken to the El Golf Clinic for the analysis of the progress of his pulmonary fibrosis,” he said. Keiko added that his father “will remain under strict medical observation of his two main ailments: fibrosis and atrial fibrillation.” “I am grateful, on behalf of my brothers, for their concern and we ask for their prayers for their speedy recovery,” he concluded. The 83-year-old former governor was transferred on March 3 to a social security hospital near his prison and then to a private clinic after suffering from atrial fibrillation, a heart disease that has been afflicting him for some time. After that emergency care, Keiko Fujimori stated that if his father was not first stabilized in the Ate district hospital in eastern Lima, he would not have been able to reach the private clinic where he was admitted to the intermediate care unit. Shortly after his internment at the medical center, the Prime Minister of Peru, Aníbal Torres, announced that the government of President Pedro Castillo would consider a possible transfer of the former president to a common prison when he “healed” of his ailments. Referring to Fujimori's state of health, Torres commented that “all patients in prisons are properly cared for” and stressed that his relatives have “the right” to transfer him to a medical center for his care. Last February, Torres criticized that Fujimori returned to a “golden jail” in the Lima police prison after several months in the clinic due to pulmonary fibrosis. Torres, who at the time was Minister of Justice, dismissed the then head of the penitentiary institute, after assuring that he did not inform her of the return of the former president to that prison. Fujimori is the only prisoner in a prison built specifically for him inside the police base in the district of Ate, where he still has to stay until 2033, when he will be 95 years old. Since 2009, he has served a 25-year prison sentence as a mediate author (with domination of the fact) of the massacres in Barrios Altos and La Cantuta, committed in 1992 and 1993, respectively, by the covert military group Colina, as well as for two kidnappings following the 1992 coup d'état. At the end of last February, the Constitutional Court privately evaluated a habeas corpus action filed by the Fujimori defense to rescind a judicial decision that annulled the pardon granted him in December 2017 by then-President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018). In this regard, the TC left its decision on the subject “to the vote”, but it has not yet informed the deadline in which it will issue a resolution.